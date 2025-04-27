Justin Bieber Captures Paparazzi Tailing His Car Days After Alluding It to Princess Diana’s Tragic Death

Justin Bieber captured the paparazzi trailing his car during his Instagram live days after he dropped a series of posts ranting and reminding the fans about Princess Diana's tragic accident.

At one point in his social media live, the Baby crooner was heard calling out the officers to complain about the drivers following him recklessly. He also put his phone down but was heard talking to the cops and telling them, "This is getting crazy, man, no joke."

Meanwhile, it seemed like the cops had eventually caught the following cars as the sirens were heard going off and the Grammy-winning singer celebrated by saying, "There we go, there we go ... some justification for this s***. I hope they arrest his b**** ass too."

Bieber and the paparazzi have been in a tiff since last week, as the musician shared a couple of posts ranting about how the media personnel followed him. In one of the posts, the Yummy singer shared a picture of a lion and wrote a long caption bashing the photographers.

Bieber penned, "I BELIEVE GOD IS MY LION." He continued, "HELP ME WITH PATIENCE BECAUSE It CAN BE REALLY HARD TO NOT RIP THESE F—KIN GUYS HEADS OFF."

Referring to the former Princess of Wales's fatal car crash, the singer stated, "People have had to die cuz of this shit. Princess Diana is the first that comes to mind, smh. We gotta do better. can we please make a change?"

Meanwhile, Bieber has been the paparazzi's favorite since his teens. He has been constantly making headlines, whether about his romance with Selena Gomez in the early days or his whirlwind marriage with Hailey Bieber.

In the previous week, the singer was also in the news for announcing his split from his business venture, after an alleged fallout with his ex-manager, Scooter Braun.

