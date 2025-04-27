Justin Bieber Shows Off His SOFT Side, Shares Tribute Video Remembering Late Grandfather Bruce Dale; WATCH

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Justin Bieber shocked everyone when he shared that his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, is no more. The singer rolled this news via a memorable tribute post dedicated to him on Instagram. And now, Bieber has shared another cute throwback video that features his late grandpa.

The Purpose artist took to his Instagram handle and posted a short yet sweet clip, which was captured when he was a child. In the video, Bieber can be seen running towards his grandfather, giving him a cute kiss on the cheek and hugging him, and Dale lifting him.

The clip didn't have any sound, but echoed Justin's sentiments loud and clear. Bieber simply penned the caption stating, “I love you papa I love you and miss you forever.”

As per People, according to an online obituary from a funeral home based in Stratford, Ontario, the singer’s hometown, Dale, passed away on April 24, Thursday at the age of 80.

The obituary also reportedly mentioned that Dale died at Rotary Hospice, Stratford, Perth. The singer's grandfather was a husband to Diane Dale and a father to Candie Toper, Chris Mallette, Chri Dale, and Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette.

Before sharing the video, Bieber shared a tribute post, where he included a picture of himself and his grandfather having a candid moment. The photo was reportedly snapped in Ontario in November 2009, just a few days prior to him releasing his first album, My World.

In the post, the singer wrote, “I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven.” Further adding, “I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.” Check out his post below and read the full caption.

