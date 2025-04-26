Justin Bieber’s Grandfather Passes Away; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Tribute: 'Can't Wait to See You...'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Justin Bieber mourned the loss of his beloved grandfather in a heartfelt tribute. The pop star’s "papa," Bruce Dale, peacefully passed away at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth at the age of 80 on Thursday, April 24, according to the official obituary.

The Grammy winner posted an emotional note in loving memory of his grandfather, along with a picture of the two from years ago. “Papa, I always took all your money lol. I remember you specifically telling me Gramma gave you an allowance of 20 dollars for the week!” he recalled.

Bieber remembered how he would pressure his "papa" into spending money on snacks, which he would reluctantly agree to do. “Shout out to the Jr. B referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao, for enduring all of my grandpa’s heckling over your horrible referee calls lmfao,” he added.

He reflected on how Dale was never forgiving on the professional front and never shied away from calling out rude behavior. On a personal note, Bieber wrote that he “can’t wait to see you again soon in heaven.”

Until then, he knows that his grandpa will be watching over them from heaven, probably still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing a cross-check call. “I will miss you. I will ache, and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” the Stay hitmaker added.

According to the obituary, Dale is survived by his sons and daughters: Candie Toper (Joe), Chris Mallette, Chris Dale (Michelle), and Pattie Mallette.

His grandchildren: Amanda Buck, Justin Bieber (Hailey), and Chantel McNaught (Brian), and his great-grandchildren, including Austin, Lucas, Riley, Raymond, Reese and Jack-Blues.