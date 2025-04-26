Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Claims He Advised the US Navy on Saddam Hussein’s Capture; Says Admiral Was ‘Taken Aback’ By His Idea

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has made a shocking claim! The punk-rock musician released his new autobiography, Fahrenheit-182, and alleged that he helped the U.S. Navy capture former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in 2003.

He recalled a military encounter while aboard an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf during the 2000s, at the height of the Iraq War. Hoppus alleged that he encountered an admiral on the flight deck and advised him on a strategy to capture the former President, who was in hiding at the time.

According to Hoppus, the plan involved using drones to capture ultrasonic frequencies whenever Hussein recorded a message from an unknown location. These frequencies could then be used to determine his exact whereabouts.

The drones would “fly all over the region in carpeting patterns, broadcasting time codes above the level of human hearing,” the Blink-182 bassist revealed. He recalled that the admiral was “genuinely taken aback” by his idea.

Hussein was eventually captured by U.S. troops on December 13, 2003, from an underground hole located in a village near Tikrit, his hometown in northern Iraq. Hoppus alleged that the admiral mentioned something about pitching the idea to the Chiefs of Staff.

The musician claimed that his encounter took place four months before Hussein’s capture. “So, you're welcome, everyone,” he added in his memoir. Surprisingly, Hoppus’s claims aren’t entirely far-fetched, as he happens to have a connection to the military.

In 2003, he performed with his band, Blink-182, for U.S. troops aboard the USS Nimitz, which coincided with Operation Red Dawn, the mission aimed at capturing the Iraqi politician.

Although Hoppus’s involvement in Hussein’s capture remains speculative, the shocking story certainly adds an unexpected twist to the revolutionary capture of the former President.