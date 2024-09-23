Who Are Justin Bieber's Parents? Here’s All You Need To Know About Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber

Justin Bieber entered the music industry at a very young age and quickly rose to global fame. From the start, many have been invested not only in his career but also in his personal relationships, particularly with his parents.

One of Justin's biggest supporters has been his mother, Pattie Mallette. Despite facing hardships, Pattie worked normal jobs while raising Justin, and has been a key figure in his professional journey. Notably, Pattie does not have any other children besides Justin.

On the other hand, Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, has four other children, making them Justin's half-siblings. Although their relationship wasn’t always strong, Justin has been open about his evolving bond with both parents. In a 2015 interview, Justin candidly discussed the challenging period he and his mother endured and has previously revealed that his father wasn’t very involved during his upbringing.

Over time, however, Justin and Jeremy grew closer, and their relationship improved. In fact, Justin served as a groomsman when Jeremy married Chelsey Rebelo in 2018, marking a significant moment in their relationship.

Keep reading to learn more about Justin Bieber’s parents, Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, and gain further insight into their lives and family dynamics.

Pattie supported Justin while working office jobs

Justin was born when Pattie was just 18 years old. His father was not really active in raising him, so the main person who brought him up was his mother. She revealed to The New York Times that she worked a number of low-paying office jobs to earn money.

Advertisement

He told the publication in 2009 that they did not have much money and they never owned a house. He desired to buy his mother a house.

Pattie has been a huge support in Justin’s career

Pattie has contributed a lot to Justin garnering fame as she had been active in entering him in talent competitions and posting his performances on YouTube, which resulted in him getting discovered.

She has supported her son through everything including their visit to meet Scooter Braun in Atlanta to sign with a record label. She also featured in the Never Say Never documentary released in 2011 that talked about Justin’s stardom.

The bond between Justin and his father Jeremy

Jeremy Bieber was just 18 years old when Justin was born. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin opened up about his father's early absence, explaining that Jeremy was "not in a place where he could raise a kid" during Justin's childhood. He described Jeremy as "immature," adding that his father left for about a year when Justin was four, moving to British Columbia, but later returned on Father’s Day.

Advertisement

Justin recalled a pivotal moment when his mother, Pattie Mallette, set expectations for Jeremy’s involvement: "I remember my mom said, 'If you're going to be here, you have to be here.'" Addressing public misconceptions, Justin clarified that despite some challenges, Jeremy was not a deadbeat dad. "He has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays," he shared.

By 2016, Justin revealed in an interview with GQ that he had grown closer to his father than to his mother, Pattie. Their relationship continued to evolve, and in 2017, Justin posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a picture with Jeremy. He wrote, "I️ love continuing to get to know my father. I️ love working through hard things to get to the good things... relationships are worth fighting for, especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!"

Apart from Justin, Jeremy also has four other children. He shared Jazmyn, and Jaxon with his ex Erin Wagner and a daughter Bay with his wife Chelsey Rebelo along with her daughter Allie from her last relationship.

Advertisement

Justin and Pattie’s relationship suffered from a turbulent phase

There was a time when the relationship between the mother and son was rocky for two years, as the singer made headlines for his questionable behavior. In 2015, the Boyfriend singer opened up about this in an interview with Billboard.

He explained that he had been distant because he felt "ashamed" and didn’t want his mother to be "disappointed" in him—and he knew that she was. The singer went on to say that they spent some time not speaking, and it took time to rebuild their trust.

At that time, his mother was living in Hawaii, which made things difficult, but he said their relationship was "getting better." He also described Pattie as an "amazing woman" and expressed his love for her.

According to People, Pattie and Justin united again in 2018 for a vacation and she shared a picture with him with a sweet caption that read, “I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," adding, "I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years."

Pattie seemingly shares a close relationship with Hailey Bieber

Advertisement

According to the outlet, it appears that Pattie and the Rhode founder, who is her daughter-in-law, are pretty close. The day after Justin and Hailey secretly got married, Pattie celebrated both of them by sharing a tweet on X that said, “Love is unconditional.”

Justin’s parents took up the roles of grandparents

Justin and Hailey surprised everyone as they welcomed their first child, a son, who they named, Jack Blues Bieber. Both Pattie and Jeremy were surely the first people who must have been on cloud nine with this news. While reacting to the pair’s news, Pattie wrote on Instagram, “OH MY HEART. WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

ALSO READ: 'They Thought Of Us As...': Modern Family Star Eric Stonestreet Reacts To Spinoff Series Getting Scrapped By Network