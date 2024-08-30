Justin Theroux Reveals Why He Thinks AI Can't Replicate Beetlejuice 2 Director Tim Burton's Unique Vision: 'It's Very Difficult...'

Tim Burton is one of the most well-accomplished directors of his generation. He has successfully helmed several influential projects throughout his career, many of which have helped him earn critical acclaim and awards.

Ahead of his upcoming film Beetlejuice 2's release, the movie cast member Justin Theroux recently revealed that he believes artificial intelligence will never be able to replicate the unique vision of Burton and shared his surprising reasons for it. Read on further to know!

In the upcoming Tim Burton Beetlejuice sequel, actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux stars as Rory, his co-star Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz's love interest. Theroux recently spoke with Fox News Digital and opened up about his experience working in the movie.

During the conversation, he also shared his thoughts on why he believes artificial intelligence won't replace the creative impact of visionary directors like Burton in the future. Theroux told the publication that when people watch Beetlejuice 2, they'll realize that the movie's style and creativity are so distinctively Burton's that no AI could ever be able to create something similar, noting, "He is so singular in his vision."

The Violet actor further explained that while he believes there will be AI-created films in the future, or movies partially written by it, "But I think, for the moment, when you have a real … just putting it against a Tim Burton movie, I think it's very difficult to duplicate what comes out of that man's head."

Advertisement

Theroux then spoke about his character, expressing that Rory is a "complicating element." The actor teased that Rory doesn't contribute much to the Deetz family dynamic. He added that his character is Lydia's love interest, but his intentions are likely sinister, as he seems desperate to marry her for nefarious reasons.

According to the official synopsis, Beetlejuice 2 will bring back the Deetz family, who returns to their home in Winter River after a sudden family tragedy. Lydia's world is thrown into chaos when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), stumbles upon the model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife and releases Betelgeuse.

Theroux also expressed how thrilling it was to walk onto the sets and take on this role, especially working with Burton and the incredibly talented cast. He went on to say that one of the highlights of the sequel was watching his co-star Catherine O'Hara perform, saying, "She was … probably the best special effect on the film. She's so hilarious. I loved every single actor in our film."

Advertisement

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.