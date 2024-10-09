Justin Timberlake Expresses Disappointment As Injury Forces Show Postponement; Singer Promises To 'Make It Up' To His Fans

Justin Timberlake was forced to postpone his Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, October 8, due to an injury. The singer took to his Instagram yesterday to announce the news to his fans and beg their pardon.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that’s preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve,” Timberlake, 43, wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

He thanked his fans for their understanding and constant support as he signed his message as JT.

Timberlake seems to be enjoying his tour, which he kicked off in April in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, for the most part. At his show at the Barclays in Brooklyn on October 7, Timberlake appeared in high spirits as he assisted a fan in popping the question to his girlfriend.

“I see a sign that says, ‘May I propose to Sarah?’” Timberlake said, pausing his show to acknowledge the man with the handwritten poster. “You ready?” he asked him before handing over the mic. The crowd, always a sucker for wholesome moments like these, went wild with cameras ready in their hands as the guy asked his girlfriend to marry him. Sarah’s “Yes” was displayed on the arena’s screens.

A few days prior, Timberlake used his Montreal show to shout out his wife on their 12th marriage anniversary.

“My wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” he said as Jessica Biel watched him from her seat. “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight,” he joked. “I love you, baby.”

Biel subsequently shared the heartfelt moment on her Instagram Story, writing she wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else.

The actress and the ten-time Grammy winner tied the knot in southern Italy in October 2012 and have since become parents to sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on October 11, followed by a show in Washington D.C. on October 13.

