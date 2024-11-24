Kaley Cuoco Reunites With THIS Big Bang Theory Co-Star During His Broadway Show; Shares A Picture

Kaley Cuoco surprised her followers as she shared a picture on her social media with none other than her co-actor of Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons. The pair snapped a picture together when she visited him during his Broadway show.

Cuoco took to her Instagram on November 23, Saturday, and took the show’s fans by surprise by sharing the picture on the platform’s story. She visited Parsons as he appeared in the production of Our Town in New York.

She not only surprised fans but also the actor as well. On the story, she penned, “Go see Jim Parsons in @ourtownbroadway! It is beyond!" adding, "I surprised him." She also added a gif that read “Reunited.”

For the unversed, the show was a huge hit and it ran for 12 seasons. Since its departure from television in 2012, many fans surely missed the show. It also featured Kunal Nayyar, Miami Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, and many more.

According to People magazine’s report, the cast of the show has reunited on multiple occasions. Bialik and Rauch reunited on screen for the Night Court's season three. Bialik along with Parsons share screen space during the Young Sheldon finale.

Many of the show’s fans want the reboot of The Big Bang Theory. But sadly of them, Parson’s expressed that he did not want to revisit the series anytime soon.

When he appeared on Who’s Talking To Chis Wallace, the actor said, “As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," adding, “You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that.”

The Boys In The Band star further said, “And so why would we be doing it? I don't know, that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

But on the other hand, Cuoco revealed to People magazine last month that she would be down to reprise her role in the show.

