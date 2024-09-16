Kate Middleton’s Brother, James Reveals His First Thoughts About Prince William; Details Inside

James Middleton shares the details of his relationship with the royal family members, which also includes his sister, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. In the excerpts of his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James has described his first impression of his brother-in-law, Prince William.

The book was published by The Daily Mail on September 14. After sharing the details of his dog in the book, who saved his life, Middleton also claimed that with Prince of Wales entering their lives, he had already become the fixature.

Not only did the Middletons welcome Ella, but even the royal was fond of the puppy. Describing the incident, James wrote in his book, "I have not told him or Catherine about Ella. They know I am getting a puppy, but they don’t realize her arrival is imminent.”

He further added, "So I let Ella announce herself; place her on the doorstep and allow her to make her entrance. She bounds into the kitchen to introduce herself to Catherine and William."

Mentioning about the prince’s reaction to the dog, James claimed that he smiled and said, "I thought you sounded a bit sheepish about something when you phoned," and Kate’s brother stated, “She’s mine.”

Further in the book, James went on to describe William’s bond with the dog, and how the Prince of Wales became fond of Ella.

ALSO READ: James Middleton Reflects On His Role in Kate and William’s Wedding, Overcoming Dyslexia With Help From Dog Ella In New Memoir

"It helped, of course, that William was so genuinely fond of Ella. When he first encountered her as a tiny puppy at Bucklebury, he was smitten.” Middleton further added, He’d had a black Labrador, Widgeon, as a boy, and when Widgeon died, he left an empty space. I felt William was pining for a dog when Ella was around.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, James revealed that the Prince of Wales is highly competitive and would want the family to be together and win at all costs. However, with Ella around, the Duke of Cornwell has toned down his competitive spirit, and goes along with the pace that the family is comfortable with.

"William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs. He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella. Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely.”

Prince William has always maintained a good relationship with Catherine’s family, and adores them dearly.

ALSO READ: James Middleton Reflects On His Role in Kate and William’s Wedding, Overcoming Dyslexia With Help From Dog Ella In New Memoir