Kate Middleton Announces Completion Of Her Chemotherapy; Says She’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Get Back To Work

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales who was undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, shared a happy update on her health. She took to social media to announce the completion of her chemotherapy along with a heartfelt note on her treatment journey and expressed relief. The post was accompanied by a video compilation of her, Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 spending quality time together.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote in the caption. Middleton emotionally reflected on the “incredibly tough” last nine months when her family went through an emotionally challenging time.

Acknowledging that life can “change in an instant” she revealed how the family had to find a way to “navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.” Cancer treatment is a scary journey, especially for the ones closest to the person. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before,” she added. “And with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She also addressed how her diagnosis was a reminder to her and William to value the simple yet important things in life which are often taken for granted. As for now, she is “doing what I can to stay cancer-free.” Despite completing chemotherapy, her path to recovery and healing is long and has to be dealt with patiently.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she revealed. She concluded on a humble note by thanking supporters for their warm wishes and expressing gratitude for her phase which she entered with “a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Lastly, she shared a few words of wisdom and encouragement to fellow cancer fighters and survivors. In January, Middleton had undergone a planned “abdominal surgery” but no further details were revealed about it.

However, in March, the Princess shared a post announcing her cancer diagnosis and sending shockwaves across the globe. Her absence from public duty came at a challenging time with two prominent British Royals— the Princess of Wales and King Charles III— battling terminal illness at the same time.

The King has resumed his official duties and is set to embark on a Commonwealth tour to Kenya with wife Queen Camilla. As for the Princess, reports suggest that she might attend the Annual War Memorial in November if her health allows it.