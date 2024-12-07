Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Cancer Battle at Christmas Carol Service: 'Didn’t Know This Year Was Going to Be...'

Kate Middleton has addressed her cancer battle for the first time outside the social media announcements she made earlier this year and in September. The Princess of Wales, 43, spoke about the challenging year she’s endured during a conversation with Paloma Faith, one of the performers at her Dec. 6 Together at Christmas carol service.

When asked about her health by the pop star, Middleton, in a video shared on X by the UK’s Channel 5, said: “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”

“The unplanned,” Faith responded.

“The unplanned, exactly,” the Princess of Wales agreed, nodding her head. “But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today.”

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March following months of speculation about her public absence. In September, she shared via social media that while she had completed chemotherapy, she still has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her husband, Prince William, previously described 2024 as a “brutal” year, acknowledging in November that it was “probably the hardest year” of his life, with both his wife and father, King Charles, navigating cancer diagnoses.

The Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas carol celebration, which marked its fourth year on Friday, leaned into themes of love and empathy. Kensington Palace had previously announced that around 16,000 guests at Kate’s Together at Christmas concert would include those who went the extra mile for their communities and individuals who faced challenges this year.

Princess Kate also invited families and survivors from Southport, supporting those grieving the tragic mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July, where three children were killed and 10 others, including eight children, were injured.

Continuing traditions at the annual event, Prince William delivered a heartfelt reading, including the poignant line: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness—on them light has shined.”

Kate and William’s three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—also supported their mother at her first major public event since her cancer diagnosis. However, the engagement does not signify her full return to royal duties.

