Kate Middleton Says THIS In Christmas Message Voiceover For Her Carol Concert; DEETS

Kate Middleton made sure to make the television broadcast of her carol service more wholesome with a personal message that she recorded for the special and auspicious event held on December 6.

According to People magazine, Middleton said the holidays are a time to slow down and reflect on the deep things that connect everyone. She added that when one stops and takes oneself away from the daily pressures, one finds, "the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness, and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

The Princess of Wales further stated that people are encouraged by the Chrismas story to take others' feelings and experiences into consideration, adding, “It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

Middleton further said, “Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

As per the report, the speech comes from a letter she penned to each of the 1,600 attendees in Westminster Abbey and at least 15 venues around the United Kingdon ahead of the holidays.

The Princes of Wales added that the best gift one can get, not just during Christmas, but every day of their life, is “love.” She added that there are a lot of inspirational individuals "embracing those in need" all around the U.K.

The Princess added, “This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you and a reminder that at Christmas and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas reportedly airs on ITV1 and ITVx on December 24 in the U.K., while people in the United States and Canada can watch it on Britbox.

