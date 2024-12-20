‘Challenging Times’: Kate Middleton And Prince William Share This Year’s Family Christmas Card After ‘Hardest Year’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released their annual family Christmas card. On December 19, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a clip of the card, which featured the royal couple and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The family was sitting beside each other with their arms linked, and the message on the postcard read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." The picture was familiar from the video filmed by Will Warr in August in Norfolk, where the family has a country home and where they currently are for Christmas.

The card was placed on a table with a blurred Christmas tree in the background and an additional snowfall effect. The family has had a tough time amid the Princess's battle with cancer and the internet trolling and rumors they faced before the diagnosis was publicly announced.

On December 6, the family of six stepped out to Princess Kate's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, which marked the kids' first public appearance in six months.

Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director of Trotters — the brand Kate wore during the carol service — spoke about family. "It's been such a difficult year for them; it's wonderful to see them all together," she said.

As for Charlotte, George, and Louis's rare public appearance, the royal couple have stated on multiple occasions that they want to provide a normal life for the kids as much as possible. Moreover, family time became a priority after Kate's cancer diagnosis.

In January this year, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" and would temporarily reduce her official duties.

However, in March, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and started her chemotherapy treatment. The Together at Christmas carol service was her first crucial event after announcing the completion of her treatment.

"I didn't know this year was going to be the year that I've just had...the unplanned," Kate said at the event. "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today," she added.