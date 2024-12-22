Daniel Stern Reveals THIS Home Alone Star Accidentally Bit Macauley Culkin’s Finger While Filming Iconic Movie; Find Out

Daniel Stern made sure not to keep the audience in the dark about an unforgettable incident that happened on the set of Home Alone. The actor revealed that Joe Pesci anciently ended up biting Macauley Culkin's finger while they shot one of the film's intimidation scenes.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stern was asked about the scene in the movie. He said that he had forgotten about that. The actor added that Pesci was incredible, he loved him, "but he's a scary dude, and he was carrying it all."

He further stated they were attempting to be actually terrifying in the first movie to begin with and they realized that they were “ idiots but there was a fear factor that set up the drama of the thing.”

Stren recalled, “Yeah, I think he did bite it as he was biting his finger, and then he bit it — like, 'Oh crap, I didn't really mean to,'" The actor reflected on it saying that Pesci apologized for the same and shared that it was the only time one might witness the Academy Award-winning star break.

According to The New York Times, During a Q&A at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont III, Culking revealed that he has a “scar” garnered because of that incident.

The actor revealed about never seeing the Goodfellas stars get actually terrified because he was like, “I just bit a kid.”

The Home Alone installments still hold a special place in people's hearts and even to this day, they serve as comfort films for many.

It appears that we would have gotten to witness a full circle moment because the lead star, Culkin, contemplated purchasing the iconic house, Winnetka Ill, per Entertainment Tonight’s article.

During the Rosemont Theatre’s Q&A, Culking shared having half a mind to buy the house, just for “giggles.” He shared that he did not end up buying it because he has children and that he is a “busy” individual, per the report.