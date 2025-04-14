Katy Perry Sends Out One Last Message Before Flying Off to Space Aboard Blue Origin Mission; Check What It Is

Katy Perry is set to head to space in the flight manned by Blue Origin, alongside the broadcast journalist Gayle King and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. Before boarding the space vehicle, the musician took to her X account to send a special message to her fans and well-wishers. Perry wrote “I Love You” on her social media thread.

Ahead of setting out to go into space, the actress-singer shared snaps of herself alongside the crew in their blue space suits.

Days after Perry was finalized to fly to space, the musician conversed with Elle, where she opened up about her interest in astronomy and space studies. Moreover, the singer revealed she was too excited to head out of the planet.

The space journey is expected to last for 11 minutes and will head 62 miles past the Karman Line, the official border of space. The reason why the women of the industry are taking a journey is for commercial purposes and to boost the space tourism industry.

The data shared by the organizations revealed that the ratio of women heading to space is far less than that of men. They constitute only 11 percent of the total population.

Previously, while speaking to the Associated Press, Perry revealed that she wants to "inspire young girls to go, 'I'll go to space in the future.'"

Further, in her statement to USA Today, the musician revealed, "If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child."

As for the journey, the crew, as per the research and data, are expected to feel weightless moments before they land back on Earth. Moreover, the spaceship is completely automatic, with no pilot available inside the flight.

