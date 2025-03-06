Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter True Thinks Her Parents Are ‘Married’; Find Out Why

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, aired on March 6, Khloé Kardashian candidly opened up that her daughter, True– who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson (they also share a son– Tatum) thinks that her parents are married.

In the episode, Khloé, while having a chat with her best friend, Malika Haqq reportedly said, “True thinks me and Tristan are married.” She added, “It is the right thing to do, in my opinion—get married, have kids. That’s what I wanna teach her.”

But it seems that the reality show star has already decided to clear it out eventually.

In the episode’s confessional, Khloé shared that the thing that bothered her was that she did not want True going through life and thinking– “This is what a marriage is.”

The Good American founder continued, “That, ‘Oh, you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you. And you never have to kiss them or you don’t sleep in the same bed together.’”

Advertisement

Khloé said that she would “love” her children to see her have a spouse one day and also for them to witness “love and affection and romance,” and that she does want them to have that.

She added that when True is older, she can "explain" that to her, but as of now, Khloé believes one does things for their children because they "should not be involved in adult problems."

The reality show star told Haqq at lunch that she was “doing things,” but she was not on dating apps such as Hinge or Raya. she expressed not wanting to be on those and that she was okay.

Advertisement

When it comes to her and Thompson’s relationship, it has been filled with controversies. After being on and off, both of them parted ways in 2021, per the reports.