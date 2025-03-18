Did Kim Kardashian Lose Battle with Ex-Husband Kanye West Over Daughter North’s Feature on New Song? Here's All We Know
Kim Kardashian reportedly took legal action to prevent North West’s inclusion in Kanye’s latest track featuring Diddy.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s legal tensions have escalated once again, this time over their daughter North West’s appearance in a newly released song. Despite Kim’s reported objections, Kanye went ahead with the track, which also features the incarcerated rapper Diddy. The situation has sparked legal debates, especially concerning North’s trademarks, which Kim has held under her company, Kimsaprincess Inc.
According to leaked text exchanges between Kim and Kanye, the reality star attempted to block North’s participation in the song by citing her control over the 11-year-old’s trademarks. However, records show that most of North’s trademarks, including those related to advertising, celebrity branding, cosmetics, and clothing, have expired, leaving only one active trademark for toys.
Kim allegedly sought legal action to prevent the song’s release, especially due to Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles, which include federal sex trafficking allegations. Sources claim she sent cease-and-desist letters and pursued an emergency hearing to block the track. However, Kanye released the song, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, on X, featuring North’s brief rap verse: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”
Before the track dropped, Kanye posted—and later deleted—screenshots of a heated exchange with Kim, where she insisted that he had previously agreed to let her control their children’s trademarks. In response, Kanye reportedly threatened to "go to war" over the issue, further fueling public scrutiny.
With the song now released despite Kim’s efforts, the conflict between the exes has intensified. Legal experts speculate that this could lead to further court battles over North’s intellectual property rights and parental control. As Kim continues to push for legal protections, Kanye remains determined to include his daughter in his creative projects—leaving the public to watch as the drama unfolds.