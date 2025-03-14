Kim Kardashian Says She Was Disappointed With India After Expecting It to Be Like Aladdin Movie: ‘I Don’t Do Random...’

It was last year in July when Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe were invited to the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in India. While the wedding ceremonies were in full swing, with Anant getting married to Radhika Merchant, the reality TV stars thought of taking a stroll and collecting souvenirs for their children from the Indian market.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired this week, the sisters’ 48-hour Indian trip was documented. After Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian landed in India, they directly headed for the fittings. Once done with the deeds, they hit the local market, which somehow proved to be disappointing for the businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe were seen roaming on the streets of Mumbai with rickshaws passing by within close proximity and vehicles blowing their horns constantly.

Soon Kim was heard asking if they could get a taxi; however, this was also the scene when a street dog scared her, with the American socialite shockingly expressing, “Oh! I don’t do random dogs!”

A sight of relief came for Khloe when she saw a Starbucks. Talking to her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian then stated, “I thought it was going to be, like, the marketplace,” as she compared it to the market seen in the 1992 movie Aladdin.

Advertisement

To which Khloe responded that they are not in “Calabasas anymore.” Kim Kardashian further addressed the Indian marketplace as “mayhem.”

While Khloe stated that she was expecting the Indian marketplace to be like the spice market, Kim added, that she thought it to be “what you see Aladdin going to and stealing the bread from.”

Kim Kardashian and Khloe further explored the local stalls, where the mother of four even bought a Princess Jasmine figurine for her 7-year-old daughter, Chicago.

Meanwhile, the sisters were shown buying jewelry for their children.