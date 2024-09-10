TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

James Earl Jones, one of the most prominent and adored actors in movie history, passed away at 93. Despite being most recognized for lending his powerful, deep voice to characters like Darth Vader and Mufasa, Jones was much more than just a voice actor.

The performance of James Earl Jones opposite Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams was an essential element that brought magic to the big screen. In tribute to Jones, who passed away on Monday, September 9, Costner talked about working with the enchanted Jones in the iconic 1989 baseball film.

He wrote, "The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a cornfield in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen."

In the movie Field of Dreams, Coster plays Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who is motivated to construct a baseball diamond in a cornfield by visions he sees. Ray is motivated to meet Terence Mann—the disillusioned author portrayed by Jones—during his search.

One of the pivotal moments in the movie is when Jones gives a famous monologue about the value of baseball, which sets up the iconic remark.

The film, which garnered three Oscar nominations and was a box office hit, was based on W.P. Kinsella's novella Shoeless Joe. In 2017, it was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jones was bestowed with numerous accolades: an honorary Academy Award in 2012, a nomination for the Oscar for Best Actor in The Great White Hope, two Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and numerous more. In 2009, he was also honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Famous celebs such as Barry Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, and Mark Hamill have all expressed their sorrow at Jones' passing and posted heartfelt condolences on social media.

