Lamar Odom on his drug addiction and marriage with Khloé Kardashians; 6 things to know about the ex-couple

Former NBA player Lamar Odom in the preview of his film LAMAR ODOM Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, remembered the sweet time he spent with the reality star Khloé Kardashian. Odom hopes to continue to be her friend but maintained that he’s too shy to ask her out for dinner. Lamar’s documentary – Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians

In the upcoming documentary TMZ Presents Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, Odom promises to be completely transparent about his connection with Kardashian and her family. Lamar Odom's rocky marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as notable as his phenomenal basketball career, will be thoroughly examined in the "revealing" special. It appears that the one-hour program would cover everything from his infidelity scandals to drug issues, how they ruined his marriage to the love of his life, and how they made him into a shadow of his former self. He ends the clip he released on his Instagram profile by saying, "The stories that y'all don't know is, like, pretty wild." Ahead of his documentary release, here’s a look at his and Khloe’s whirlwind romance. The Beginnings of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Love

The New York native, Odom instantly fell for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in 2009 at a party hosted by Odom's teammate, Metta Sandiford-Artest. It was pretty much love at first sight for both Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. After only one month of dating, the couple got married in a charming ceremony that was captured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September 2009. Lamar had multiple appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when he was married to Khloé. Lamar shared a good bonding with the Kardashian family and has spoken dearly of them even after his split. The twosome was in wedded bliss, getting matching tattoos, buying a home, and trying for babies — a journey that was documented on their hit E! reality series, Khloé & Lamar, that ran for two seasons, from April 2011 to May 2012. The rocky Downfall of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom The fairy tale romance, however, began to unravel in 2013 after four years of marriage, and the duo decided to separate that December. Breakup rumors speculated by the media suggested that Lamar had cheated on Khloé. Nevertheless, the two refuted the reports. Lamar's troubles with drug addiction were the major factor in the relationship's breakup. The addiction had taken over their marriage. Khloé requested a divorce on December 13, 2013, but it wasn't finalized until July 2015. Kardashian had put the divorce on hold following Odom's near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015. Authorities said that Odom used Viagra-like drugs and cocaine before having several strokes and being discovered unconscious in a Nevada licensed brothel. Only after Lamar Odom recovered by May 2016, did the Good American founder file for divorce once more — finalizing it seven months later in December 2016. Despite the fact that his drug misuse prematurely ruined his NBA career, ended his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and rendered him unconscious for three days in a hospital in Las Vegas, he is now transformed and it has been more than five years. Odom has been attempting to understand why he’s still breathing and how to make the most of his second chance ever since he awoke and started to rebuild his life.