Lana Del Rey and Wildlife Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene Secure Marriage License, Have 30 Days to Tie the Knot

We can hear wedding bells ring, can you? Lana Del Rey has reportedly obtained a marriage license to wed longtime friend and boyfriend, wildlife tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. The singer and Dufrene obtained the permit on September 23, as confirmed by a Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court to People. They now have 30 days from the date they applied to tie the knot.

The Say Yes To Heaven singer and the Louisiana boat captain have known each other for some time, as evidenced by their social media footprints. Del Rey posted pictures with Dufrene on Facebook as far back as 2019 after taking one of his wildlife tours. “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” she captioned the set of images at the time. In May 2024, Del Rey tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post featuring her siblings, seemingly referring to him as her “guy.”

Del Rey and Dufrene were spotted together last month in a TikTok video shared by a fan. The clip showed the couple walking hand in hand at Leeds Festival, where the singer was headlining.

On September 7, Del Rey went public with their romance when she took Dufrene as her official plus-one to Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City. The event was also attended by guests like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to his bio on Arthur’s Airboat Tour website, Dufrene previously worked at a chemical plant but found his calling in the great outdoors as an airboat captain. He not only guides tourists through the swamps and marshes in the wild but also assists them in having intimate experiences with local wildlife, including alligators, herons, and over 300 species of birds, his company notes.

Dufrene is seemingly a known name among celebrities, as proven by a 2015 Instagram post from Glen Powell that features him on an airboat with him.

Del Rey has previously been linked to G-Eazy, Clayton Johnson, Francesco Carrozzini, Sean Larkin, and more. As per her 2014 Rolling Stone interview, she thrives in intense relationships and has an affinity for “really good, strong, self-assured people.” It looks like she's found the right match.

