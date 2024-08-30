‘Wish This Was a Joke': Lana Del Rey's Rumored Beau Jeremy Dufrene's Daughter Takes Family Drama Online

Rumors of Lana Del Rey’s alleged romance with Louisiana-based tour guide and alligator hunter Jeremy Dufrene have been swirling online. Earlier this week, the duo were spotted holding hands, spending time together shopping at Harrods, and having dinner in England, further fueling rumors of their relationship.

Dufrene, a father of two, whose pictures with the Born to Die singer lit up the internet, became a topic of discussion after a user claiming to be his daughter slammed him publicly online as she stumbled on the viral photos. Xae, with the user handle @strenrtn introduced herself as Dufrene’s daughter and called him out for his alleged affair with Lana, 39.

“THIS IS HOW I FIND OUT MY DAD IS DATING LANA DEL REY? (!2!;? HELLO???????” the user stated while reposting pictures of the alleged couple on X (formerly Twitter). Shocked by her father’s rumored antics, the netizen seemingly threw a fuss at home and claimed to have confronted Dufrene by text.

The user Xae didn’t stop there. Subsequently, a series of posts rolled in on social media where she informed the internet of any updates of her alleged family drama. Citing the photos originally shared by a Lana Del Rey fan account, Xae reportedly had a conversation with her dad on a family group chat following which Dufrene was said to be clueless.

Saying he does not understand social media, Dufrene allegedly asked her daughter how she found out about the affair. “This is not f*cking real. Everyone is fighting, my mom is threatening to sue him,” the user Xae wrote in one of the multiple posts shared about the family feud.

Advertisement

In the pictures shared by the fan account on August 25, the Grammy winner and Jeremy Dufrene are standing close to each other, smiling for a picture. The caption states, “Thoughts on Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend Jeremy?”

Later, Dufrene’s said daughter shared a screenshot of a phone chat with her father, asking him if he wanted to talk to her about anything. It seems Dufrene was hoping to tell his daughter about his affair with the pop star, as he casually responded with, “Oh, yeah. Meant to tell you.” This reply came after the user pointed out that Dufrene had allegedly left his wife two weeks ago.

The user wrote with exaggerated question marks, “You just left mom a few weeks ago?????????? Is this why???? What the f*ck, dad?”

However, the internet seemed to be in disbelief of the alleged family drama made public and called out the user, Xae, claiming to be Dufrene’s daughter, for faking the drama for fame. A different user mocked her saying, “You want a moment so bad,” to which Xae replied, “I truly wish this was a joke.” She explained that her father had left her mom “officially” some time ago and said he was onto something “bigger,” seemingly hinting at his affair with the pop star.

Advertisement

Though the rumors about Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene haven’t been confirmed by either party, they do know each other personally. Lana, who is performing at the annual Reading and Leeds Festival this month, met him in March 2019 when she rented one of his Jeremy’s airboat tours in Louisiana for the BUKU fest and reconnected this year at the Hangout Fest.

As per sources, Jeremy Dufrene got a shoutout from the singer on an Instagram post bearing the caption, “Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene.” The picture was reshared by Dufrene in his now-private social media handle.

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey Teases Upcoming Country Album Lasso; Says It Won’t Be Different from Her Usual Style