Learn How Taylor Swift HONORED Boyfriend Travis Kelce During Her Final Eras Tour Show, Despite His ABSENCE

Taylor Swift honored her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, one last time on Sunday, December 8, as she took her final Eras Tour bow, concluding a string of 149 shows performed over 21 months across multiple continents. Though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not physically present at her concluding Eras Tour show—the tour that began their love story—he was clearly on her mind.

As fans may know, Swift’s Midnights track Karma, which concluded her three-and-a-half-hour-long setlist at each concert, originally contained the lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.” When the song was released in 2022, Swift was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, presumably the muse of the “guy on the screen” lyric. Since she began dating Kelce, however, the Lover singer has occasionally changed the lyric to “Guy on the Chiefs,” a reference to his NFL team.

At the final Eras Tour show on Sunday, Swift once again sang “Guy on the Chiefs” as a tribute to Kelce, whose team secured a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers that same day.

This wasn’t the only nod to Kelce in Swift’s setlist though. During But Daddy I Love Him, the multi-Grammy winner struck an archer pose, mimicking one of Kelce’s signature moves on the field.

It felt fitting for Swift to include these Kelce tributes in the final show of the tour as if not for the gig, who knows if the pair even would've crossed paths or not.

For those who may not know, after Swift ended her seven-year relationship with Alwyn, Kelce tried shooting his shot by attempting to give her his number using a friendship bracelet. He, however, couldn’t because, per him, Swift refused entertaining guests backstage before her shows to save her voice for the hours-long performance. The two are presumed to have connected through their representatives afterward, sparking what many see as the love story of the decade.

Now that Swift’s tour has concluded, she is reportedly looking forward to spending quality time with Kelce and their blended family, who celebrated Thanksgiving together. A joint Kelces-Swifts Christmas celebration may be on the cards, with Taylor's birthday also approaching soon.

