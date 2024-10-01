Lenny Kravitz Praises Frankie Valli as They Pose for Airport Selfie: 'Endless Hits and Still Touring'

They say airports hold some of the best memories, and it seems to be true, as Lenny Kravitz recently surprised his fans by sharing a selfie with another legendary musician, Frankie Valli.

The I Belong to You artist took to social media to post a picture of himself with Valli after the two musicians ran into each other. While it’s unclear whether they met before or after their flights, the post was shared on September 29, 2024.

As the Are You Gonna Go My Way singer shared this memorable moment, he included a thoughtful caption that read, "Just ran into the legendary Frankie Valli at the airport. Nothing but respect for you, sir."

He went on to praise Frankie Valli for creating some of the greatest hits of the century and still touring the world, spreading his love for music at the age of 90.

In the picture, Kravitz is seen wearing a sweater under a leather jacket, along with sunglasses, and smiling as he wraps his arms around Valli. Meanwhile, the My Eyes Adored You artist is seen sporting simple glasses and a jacket.

Recent reports revealed that Frankie Valli, who recently turned 90, shared his thoughts on the future of his stage performances after social media clips raised concerns about his health.

“I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do, and as long as I am able and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always,” the Can't Take My Eyes Off You artist stated.

The legendary singer also mentioned his love for performing on stage, adding that he's proud The Four Seasons continue to do well.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Walk Like A Man artist shared that people still attending their shows is a testament to the act’s enduring popularity.

However, in a few TikTok videos, Valli appeared tired while performing, prompting some users to express concerns, suggesting the artist may need more rest.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz is set to perform in Las Vegas this fall, and Valli will kick off his tour in April 2025.

