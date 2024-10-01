'I Plan To Be Doing...': Frankie Valli Sets Record Straight About Performing At 90 After Concert Videos Spark Concern Online

The legendary singer Frankie Valli has turned 90 this year. However, the artist, who has been on stage for almost all his life, is not planning to leave performing live anytime soon.

In recent times, his fans and followers expressed their concerns over the performances of Valli, as he was seen lagging behind the original composition. Addressing all those comments, the member of The Four Seasons opened up to PEOPLE, spilling the tea about his future plans.

The singer mentioned that he is aware of all those comments circulating on social media, talking about his health and his condition during the performances.

“I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do, and as long as I am able and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always,” Valli stressed.

He then continued that he loves performing live and that he even knows that the act is still doing great and winning the hearts of those watching it on stage.

Valli then went on to add that the audience still coming to watch the vocal quartet is a sign that they are great at performing and rocking the events.

The singer then detailed how The Four Seasons work on stage, still continuing to have their original sound from the past. The Walk Like a Man singer stated that they use their experience from the past 60 years of performing live and stick to sounding like the records.

The acts “sound was always about layering vocals and instruments,” he added while talking to the outlet. Concluding his words, the Let's Hang On artist added, "I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound.”

Frankie Valli had recently put his fans in a state of weary, as videos on TikTok showed how tired he was while performing live on stage. Watching him lagging behind in the choreography during one of his recent sets, a few commented that the artist needs to rest.

In the video of a separate performance, Valli was seen to miss out on the lyrics of Bye, Bye, Baby. Following this, the social media users expressed concerns, asking someone to check on the singer. In recent years, Vallie has also played in Las Vegas residencies.

The artist is set to tour in April 2025.

