Lindsay Lohan Pens a Sweet Happy Birthday Note to Son Luais; Posts BTS of the Celebrations

Actress Lindsay Lohan recently celebrated a joyful milestone—her son Luai turned one! On Instagram, Lohan shared her love and happiness for her little boy, along with photos from his birthday party.

The actress, known for her roles in Mean Girls and Herbie: Fully Loaded, took to social media to express her emotions. She posted a series of photos showcasing the decorations and memorable moments from Luai’s special day.

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Son Luai's First Birthday

As seen in the colorful decorations and snacks, the party's theme was race cars.



"Happy Birthday to my Luai," Lohan wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "You are 1! I love you more than anything in this world. My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always always, forever and ever and beyond!"



While Lohan didn't reveal Luai's face in the photos, she did show her followers a glimpse of the celebrations. The decorations featured cookies shaped like "speed limit" signs and a nicely decorated cake adorned with racing stripes and a blue car on top.



A special part of the party was a balloon arch where people could take photos. It had the words, "Ready, set, go! Luai turns 1!" The backyard became a fun playground with a bounce house, making the celebration even more joyful and festive.



Lindsay Lohan has been selective about sharing images of her son on social media since his birth in July 2023. Previously, her brother, Dakota Lohan, shared a glimpse of Luai with fans shortly after he was born.



The actress, who has been residing in Dubai since 2014, became a mother a year after her marriage to financier Bader Shammas.



In March 2023, Lindsay revealed her pregnancy news to the public with a playful twist, using a coming soon onesie. Reflecting on the moment she shared the news with her husband, she humorously recounted, "It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, and I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”



During her time as a mom, Lindsay has always been thankful for her husband and the happiness they have raising their child. Just recently on Instagram, during Bader Shammas’ birthday, she praised him for being an amazing dad.

Lindsay Lohan's Heartfelt Tribute to Son Luai and Family Joy

Luai's birthday party was a significant milestone in his early years, highlighting the love and joy within Lindsay Lohan's growing family. Although Lindsay keeps these moments largely private, she occasionally shares glimpses with her fans. As an actress, she remains dedicated to her roles as a loving mother and wife.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more updates from Lindsay Lohan. Her recent Instagram post is a heartfelt tribute to her son Luai and the joyful times they share as a family.