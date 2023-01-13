Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54; 6 things to know about Elvis Presley's daughter

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away aged 54. People confirmed the news with a statement shared by Priscilla where she said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us" on Thursday. Lisa Marie's mother further paid her a tribute calling her "passionate strong and loving woman" she has ever known. The news of Lisa Marie Presley's passing comes after it was reported on Thursday morning that she had been rushed to the hospital following a possible cardiac arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to People that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. The statement mentioned that after the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred her to medical care.

Lisa Marie Presley's hospitalisation Lisa Marie Presley was reported to be critical following her hospitalisation and earlier reports also suggested that she had slipped into coma. The singer was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, nine months after Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot. Lisa Marie moved to Los Angeles at the age of 4 with her mother following her parents' 1973 divorce. Lisa Marie Presley attended Golden Globes 2023 The news of Lisa Marie Presley's death has come as a massive shock mainly because she was recently seen in good health as she attended the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony alongside her mother to support Austin Butler, who took home the award for best performance in a drama for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis. The singer was also seen having an emotional moment as she watched Butler deliver his awards acceptance speech as he thanked her and her mother saying "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever." Lisa Marie Presley's musical career Following the footsteps of her father, Lisa Marie also pursued a career in music. She released three records of her own throughout her life including To Whom It May Concern in 2003, which was certified gold, Now What in 2005 and also Storm & Grace in 2012.



Lisa Marie Presley's family life Lisa Marie Presley was also a mom to four children. Although three years ago, she suffered a tragic loss as her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The singer had released a heartbreaking statement following the same where she wrote a message for her "beautiful beautiful angel." She mentioned in a tribute to her son, "My heart and soul went with you." In May last year, Lisa Marie's divorce from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, was finalized, five years after their split. The singer was previously married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.