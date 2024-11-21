Lizzo Buys Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood Hills Mansion for USD 12.4 Million

Lizzo is stepping into Hollywood luxury with her latest real estate move. The Grammy-winning artist reportedly purchased Jeremy Renner’s sprawling Hollywood Hills home for $12.4 million. The opulent 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom property offers a mix of modern elegance and practical amenities, including a recording studio, making it a perfect fit for the musician.

The “Hawkeye” star originally purchased the home in 2012 for $4 million and invested $5.5 million in renovations, envisioning it as his “forever home.” However, following his 2023 snowplow accident, Renner decided to part ways with the property, listing it for $13 million in August. Lizzo reportedly finalized the deal at the end of October, acquiring the nearly 9,000-square-foot residence nestled near Laurel Canyon.

Designed with an indoor-outdoor aesthetic, the home boasts several luxurious features. The property includes a screening room, a resort-style swimming pool with a waterfall, and multiple dining areas. The living room exudes sophistication with its wood-paneled ceiling, sliding glass doors, and modern chandeliers.

For the Grammy-winning songstress, the property’s private recording studio is a key highlight, offering the ideal space for her creative projects. The kitchen, perfect for hosting gatherings, complements the home’s mid-century style with dark cabinetry, stone countertops, and a sleek gas stove.

The bedrooms also emphasize relaxation and comfort, with one featuring a wraparound balcony that overlooks lush greenery. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a serene connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, making the home a tranquil retreat.

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner had initially intended the home to be his permanent residence, telling WSJ. Magazine in August that he poured millions into renovations because he envisioned a long-term stay. However, after his accident, Renner shared that it was time to “move on to other things.” In a heartfelt Instagram post, he bid farewell to the property, sharing a nostalgic photo of his daughter, Ava, and expressing gratitude for the memories they created there.

Lizzo’s acquisition of Jeremy Renner’s former Hollywood Hills mansion marks a new chapter for both stars. While Renner moves forward from his “forever home,” Lizzo steps into a property that seems perfectly tailored to her needs and lifestyle. With its combination of luxury, creativity, and serenity, the house is poised to be the backdrop for Lizzo’s next great moments. Fans can only imagine how the songstress will make the stunning property her own.

ALSO READ: Lizzo Shares Updates Fans on Her Fitness Journey; Says ‘Let’s Jump Rope in Bali’