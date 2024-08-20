Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is expecting and starting this new journey of motherhood with her lover Ken Urker by her side. Blanchard and Urker have been sharing tidbits of their pregnancy journey with their fans. Blanchard had previously made social media announcements about her pregnancy and most recently disclosed the baby's gender, which is female.

However, the 33-year-old star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up released a new video on YouTube on Monday, August 19, featuring her "17 Weeks Ultrasound Appointment." Blanchard said she and her partner Ken Urker were going to a place called Sweet Pea 3-D" to get fresh pictures of the couple's growing baby girl.

She had her last ultrasound taken when she was seven weeks and three days pregnant. The couple traveled to New Orleans for their ultrasound appointment. After entering the ultrasound room, Blanchard gave Urker a personalized "Daddy to be" ribbon. Listening to her unborn child's heartbeat, Blanchard smiled. As Urker recorded the adorable moments, she said, "It's so fast."

The Lifetime TV personality said to the technician that her baby "looked like a little chicken" at her last ultrasound appointment. Blanchard stood up briefly to move around and attempt to get a better look at her baby. Looking at the ultrasound, Blanchard says, "Looks like a baby now! And not a chicken."

Blanchard has been taking adorable grocery store photos during her pregnancy by comparing the size of her growing child to other vegetable items.

Blanchard and Urker dated until calling it quits on their engagement in 2019 and then restarted their romance, even though Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was behind bars for her part in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's death.

Three months after being released from prison, she made the announcement in March that she and Anderson were separating. Anderson stated that he must take a paternity test as mandated by Louisiana state law because he and Gypsy are still legally married.

