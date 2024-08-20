Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Relationship Timeline; Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship Amid Dominic Purcell Drama

It sure has been a rollercoaster ride for Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Since meeting each other in 1992, getting married, and parting ways in 2022, they have had quite a dramatic three-decades-long marital life. Amid this three-decade shelf life, they have tried to file divorce thrice. But each time they reconciled and put their broken house together.

However, in 2022, they put the last nail in the coffin and finally got separated. Tish went ahead and married Dominic Purcell while Billy Ray exchanged vows with Firerose. The couple welcomed their three children, Miley, Noah, and Braison, and Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s two kids, Brandi and Trace. And amid possible Noah fall out with mom Tish Cyrus for Dominic drama, let’s take a look at Tish and Billy Ray’s relationship timeline.

1991: Tish and Billy Ray met for the first time

The sparks ignited from the first meeting between Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. They met at a club in 1991, a year before the release of Billy’s hit song ‘Achy Breaky Heart’. It wasn’t a pretty time for Billy as he was homeless and was living out of his car.

November 1992: Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus welcomed Miley

It was definitely an emotional moment. After dating for almost a year, the couple welcomed their first child, Miley Cyrus into their lives in November 1992. But that’s not it. At that time, Billy Ray also became the father of another child, Christopher Cody with another woman.

December 1993: Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus’ marriage

What started with a spark of romance turned into a beautiful marriage. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony after a year of welcoming Miley. Tish and Billy got married in December 1993 when she was already pregnant with their second child. In 1994, they welcomed their son, Braison. Billy adopted Tish’s previous children Trace and Brandi like his own.

Next in 2000, the couple welcomed their third child and the youngest one in the clan, a daughter. They named her Noah.

2006: Tish pushed Billy Ray to take up Hannah Montana

Recently, Miley Cyrus won a legendary acclamation for portraying Hannah Montana for years. However, in 2006, when Miley appeared in the show with her dad Billy, it was Tish who pushed her husband to take up the project. In an interview, the film producer even admitted to it.

2010: Billy Ray Cyrus filed a divorce from Tish

Billy Ray had filed for divorce from Tish in 2010 and in a joint statement, they declared, “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.” Speculations at that time were rife about Tish having an affair with Bret Michaels. However, the Poison singer had denied it.

Michaels in a conversation said, "I've been friends with her family forever. It started out with me and Miley simply working on a song together. Her mom, Tish, likes 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn,' the first concert Miley ever saw was Poison, and so they wanted to remake it for the new record."

2011: Billy and Tish reconciled their relationship

After blaming Hannah Montana for disrupting his family’s peace, Billy Ray Cyrus told PEOPLE that he is doing everything he can to put back his family together. He said, "It is very important to me to work on mending my family right now." In another interview with The View, he admitted that he nullified the divorce.

Retracting his comments and explaining how he is trying, Billy shared, "Things are the best they’ve ever been. … I feel like I got my Miley back in a way. I feel like we are the daddy and daughter that we were before Hannah Montana happened.”

June 2013: Tish Cyrus filed a divorce

Three years after Billy and Tish went through an almost divorce, Miley’s mother filed another divorce from the singer in 2013. She told PEOPLE, "This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

However a month later, in July, they called off their divorce and shared a love-filled photo on Instagram. In a joint interview, they both spoke about going to therapy and realizing that they love each other a lot to stay together. Billy shared in the same conversation, “Tish also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times, but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

Three years after this incident, in a 2016 interview, Billy Ray Cyrus talked about how he is still navigating his married life with Tish after going through almost divorce scenarios twice in six years. He mentioned that life is a series of adjustments and that it needs love and care to keep it going.

2018: Tish and Billy celebrate their 25th anniversary

In December 2018, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and shared a photo from their daughter’s marriage to now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Tish and Billy looked much in love in the picture, and to make the day better, Tish even captioned the post with a heartwarming message dedicated to Billy.

2022: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus parted ways

Finally, in 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus citing “irreconcilable differences”, and went on to their separate paths. Sharing a joint statement about their divorce, the ex-couple said, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

They still co-parent and love their five children with all their hearts. But in 2023, Tish remarried the actor Dominic, followed by Billy’s wedding to Firerose in the same year. So, this is a detailed relationship timeline of the couple. Let us know your thoughts.

