Louis Tomlinson’s Son Makes Surprise Appearance In One Direction Band Member’s Family Video; Fans React

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Louis Tomlinson recently had a day out with his family, and along with others, his 8-year-old son also joined in. A TikTok video shared by Tomlinson’s twin sisters included the kids of the family, which included his sister Phoebe’s 9-month-old daughter and Louis’s son, Freddie, who only glimpsed at the camera for a moment and went back to eating his frozen yogurt.

As the video progressed, Daisy Tomlinson was heard explaining to her viewers, "Me, Phoe, Freddie and Rach headed out to Pinkberry. We really fancied one, so I thought, 'Let’s go!'”

Adding further, the One Direction alums sister claimed that they took a 40-minute ride to the location, but it was “worth it.”

Meanwhile, the fans of the singer immediately pointed out the young Tomlinson and reacted in the comment section of the video. One of the users claimed, "Freddie is getting so big," while the other wrote, "Glad you all got to go visit him." One of the other fans shared, "Freddie looks more and more like Lou.”

Previously, Tomlinson’s other sister, Lottie Tomlinson, who is expecting her second child, shared a video on her Instagram featuring Freddie and her first daughter, Lucky, playing in the pool. She captioned the video as "me and my babies 🎀 one last trip before she arrives.”

Louis Tomlinson shares his son with ex, Briana Jungwirth. The couple welcomed Feddie in 2016.

On the other hand, the former boy band member lent his support to his late fellow One Direction member, Liam Payne’s son. The singer died on October 16 after falling off a balcony. In tribute to Payne, the British musician wrote, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me, I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

Louis and Liam performed together in One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zyan Malik.

While Malik took an exit from the band in 2015, other members too set out to pursue their solo careers in 2016. The One Direction band members met each other in 2010 on the reality show The X-Factor.

