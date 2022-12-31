Machine Gun Kelly drops rare heartwarming photo with his mom and daughter; 7 things to know about Casie Baker

On Wednesday, Kelly shared an Instagram carousel where he could be seen with his mother and daughter he shares with his ex, Emma Cannon. People Magazine’s keen eye hinted that the picture might have been taken at Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s Christmas Eve party.

The season of eggnog and family is truly upon us. In this true Christmas spirit, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming moment with his mother and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram post -

Fans were delighted, it seems, by the reaction to the Instagram post made by the 31-year-old rapper. He had previously mentioned how he and his mother had not been on the best terms, but they reconnected, and “the fans are responsible” for the happiness, as reported by E! Online.

MGK had opened up before about the estrangement from his mother in his collaboration with Lil Skies in Burning Memories. He revealed that he was abandoned at the age of nine, which had a negative impact on him. His father passed away in July 2020, and he connected with his mother sometime afterwards, in June 2021. "Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you," the tweet read, which went viral in minutes.

MGK had been very affectionate towards his daughter, however. Their strong bond gets repeatedly reflected. Whether it’s his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show or his Instagram, he openly admitted how he “will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that.”

So, here are 6 things to know about Casie Colson Baker, the daughter of Machine Gun Kelly -

1. Born in 2009

Casie Colson Baker was born on July 24th, 2009, which makes her 13 years old now. She had been named after her father, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. Featured in MGK’s hit album

She has worked with stars like Pete Davidson at a very young age. She did a track for MGK’s album Mainstream Sellout. It was a witty track that made fun of LA culture and was quite well-received.

3. Cooking Enthusiast

Apparently, Casie was the one who taught her dad how to make her signature blueberry pancake breakfast. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, MGK revealed this information during a segment. Machine Gun Kelly was “always going crazy” about those pancakes and his daughter taught him the recipe. “Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix,” he recalled laughingly.

4. A big sister

By the age of 13, she had already become almost like a big sister to Megan Fox’s 3 children from her exes. Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River are her soon-to-be stepsiblings. In February of this year, we saw her appear on Fox’s Instagram, where Megan, MGK, and Casie spent time together, making silly faces for the camera.

4. A red carpet star

Casie seemed to enjoy her time on the red carpet, as she appeared several times alongside her famous father. Her first appearance was at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in 2017 alongside her father. She was seen in the spotlight at the American Music Awards, where she cheered on her father when he won Favorite Rock Artist, as well as at the premiere of MGK's film.