Madonna Celebrates Turning 66 In Italy With Rumored Boyfriend And Her Twins: 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Madonna marked her 66th birthday celebrations with friends and family in Pompei, Italy. Alongside local youth, she got involved in an art project she sponsors.

According to a press release, on Friday last week, the Like A Prayer singer who just turned 66 years old spent the day with members of Sogno di Volare (Dream of Flying). It's a project that allows young people from nearby towns to perform classical pieces at the amphitheater in Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

As per People, Madonna arrived at the archaeological site accompanied by about 30 people including her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, a soccer player, and her 11 year-old twin daughters Estere and Stella amid cheers from her fans.

She also commemorated it on Instagram by posting glamorous pictures of herself and her children as well as a shirtless Morris, captioned: "Back in Italy... Happy Birthday to ME."

At around half past 10:00 p.m. that night Madonna came out together with those she was with at the park where they had been waiting since six o’clock, per the outlet. The crowd of about two hundred sang and danced along to some of her songs while waiting for her to arrive.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the park, led the singing superstar and her family around the ancient site which included various performances. Some teenagers and young children engaged in the Dream of Flying program funded by Madonna sang to her in Italian, Neapolitan as well as English.

The whole project will be financed by the Queen of Pop through Ray of Light Foundation until 2025 with an aim of involving locals into the cultural life of Pompeii, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Zuchtriegel thanked Madonna for her generosity, claiming the singer’s philanthropy showed how art and culture could impact lives especially among youth within this complex region.

He also expressed his appreciation for the pop icon's magnanimity, foresight and charity, remarking that this would be an inspiration going forward.

Earlier in the day, on August 16, Madonna was spotted in Italy arriving at a private location in Portofino by boat which is believed to be a private estate belonging to Dolce & Gabbana according to Italian media. However, while Estere and Stella accompanied her and Morris to Pompei, her other children - Lourdes (27), Rocco (24), David (18) and Mercy (18) were notably absent.

