Mandy Moore, Danny Trejo To Join HGTV’s Celebrity IOU; New Season Promises ‘Epic Home Transformations’

It looks like the next season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV will be even more exciting. This time, stars are wearing hard hats and showing their hammer skills. The show features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mandy Moore, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes, Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, and Danny Trejo. They will be joining the popular Property Brothers spinoff for some heartwarming home transformations.

New surprises in the works

HGTV will premiere its new season on Monday, August 12. It will have seven episodes in total. Each episode showcases celebrities working with Drew and Jonathan Scott as together they tackle surprise renovations aimed at giving thanks to those who have had a significant impact on their lives.

As Jonathan Scott describes it “Celebrity IOU is about giving back to people who have already given so much, but it’s also about watching these celebrities get their hands dirty and get creative in a way you never get to see otherwise.”

In addition to that Drew Scott says “The celebs are always willing to get in there and do things they’ve never done before.”

Heartfelt transformations

In her first episode of the series, This Is Us actress Moore renovates the backyard of her friend Celina (age 40). Moore and the Scotts alter an “unsafe covered patio” into a better version of itself. She was seen putting efforts along with Jonathan Scott towards creating a safe environment which was beautiful for Celina.

Since its launch in April 2020, Celebrity IOU has featured stars like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Ray Romano. Drew Scott affectionately called Romano his “property Brother from another mother.” Jonathan Scott also revealed how moving it is to see A-list stars take on challenges they are unaccustomed to out of gratitude.

More laughter and surprises to come

An exclusive clip from season 8 shows Danny Trejo using an electric saw while Wanda Sykes pokes her head through a hole in the wall, and jokes “Honey, I’m home.” She said she had done demolition before but not on purpose.

Watch these stars in a different light. On the said day, August 12 at 9 P.M., the new season of Celebrity IOU will kick off on HGTV.

