Marlon Wayans Stands Up For Jennifer Lopez Amid Criticism That Fame Changed Her: 'She’s Never Been Like That'

Marlon Wayans has different opinions on post-fame Jennifer Lopez than their In Living Color co-star Tommy Davidson. The actor thinks fame hasn’t changed the songstress at all.

“From my experience, JLo blew up, and when I saw her, it's always love. Always,” Wayans said of the singer and actress on the Thursday, September 5 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, titled Jennifer Lopez Changed After In Living Color?

Davidson had accused Lopez of snubbing him after becoming popular during the December 2023 episode of the same podcast. The actor starred in all five seasons of the earlier-mentioned show, which ran between 1990 and 1994. Wayans featured as a cast member during season 4 of the sketch comedy series, and Lopez played a dancer in seasons 3 and 4.

Contrary to Davidson’s story of Lopez allegedly dismissing him, Wayans credited the actress-singer with always being warm and friendly, saying, “[She’s] always been love. She’s never been like, ‘Oh, I’m above you now.’ She’s never been like that."

The Little Man actor even revealed that the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer even helped get him a role in Ben Affleck’s 2023 film Air.

According to him, when the actor-producer was looking for someone to play George Raveling, Nike’s global basketball sports marketing director, in the said film, his now estranged wife suggested casting her former co-star. Affleck gave him a call, offering the role, and Wayans was all in. During a podcast, the actor from the Argo star's Golden Globe-nominated film mentioned he doesn’t mind if Jennifer Lopez doesn’t always get back to him right away.

“It’s hard for everybody to always [give] you attention, especially when you [are] her [and] you [are] being pulled this way and that,” he asserted, expressing he doesn't take it personally. “I just go; maybe she’s busy. I’ll hit her another time,” he noted.

Wayans also looked back at their time on In Living Color, claiming he was the first person to know Lopez would be a big thing. The comedian expressed hopes to work with her again someday.

The support from her former co-star would mean something to Lopez at this point in life, as she is currently in the middle of finalizing her divorce from Affleck after tying the knot with him twice in 2022.

Lopez filed separation papers in the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20, asking the judge to waive spousal support entitlements for both parties. The couple reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement.

