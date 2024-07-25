Deadpool & Wolverine Revive Superhero Genre Amidst Comic-Con's Relevance Debate; DEETS

This weekend, superhero movies proved that they are still going strong. Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters just as San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) begins, and the anticipation is palpable. The film is expected to gross a whopping $200 million in its opening weekend as per Deadline. It's a historic moment because this is the first time an MCU film has premiered during the global comics event.

Marvel's Hall H panels and other big players like DC

Marvel Studios is making a big splash at SDCC with two major panels in the iconic Hall H. The first panel will celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, while the second will preview upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects.

This effort comes as Marvel attempts to re-engage its core fanbase after recent box office disappointments such as The Marvels and The Eternals. A rival studio publicity executive stated, “It’s important for Marvel to win back their core.”

While Marvel has the spotlight, other studios are also making moves. HBO and DC Studios will present a first look at The Penguin, a spin-off of Matt Reeves' Batman. Warner Bros. teases potential surprises, while Lionsgate promotes its video game-based film Borderlands with a themed bar and street team. Warner Bros.' Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and Joker: Folie à Deux are noticeably absent from the event, instead premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

Is Comic-Con still relevant?

The relevance of Comic-Con is a hot topic. Some studio executives believe the event has lost its cultural significance and now only appeals to a specific audience. They argue that events such as SXSW have a broader appeal.

However, Marvel's Kevin Feige disagrees, saying, "The answer to [superhero fatigue] is the same answer to movies in general: making engaging, entertaining films that have to be experienced in a theater with a crowd."

Future of the superhero genre

Despite talk of superhero fatigue, Hollywood isn't abandoning these big-budget films. Studios are now prioritizing quality over quantity, spreading out releases to avoid overwhelming audiences. Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four are among the MCU films set to release in 2025. DC Studios is also preparing for Joker: Folie à Deux and a new Superman film from James Gunn.

As Feige pointed out, character-driven stories are essential for success. The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man, a lesser-known character at the time brought to life by Robert Downey Jr. Similarly, Ryan Reynolds' performance as the unconventional Deadpool has become iconic. These films resonate because they feature distinct characters and narratives, making them more than just superhero films.

