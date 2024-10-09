Matt Damon To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Summer 2026 Film At Universal? Check Release Date, Cast And More Inside

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is set to return to Universal Pictures for a brand-new project with plans for an Imax release on July 17, 2026. He’s eyeing one of his previous collaborators, Matt Damon, to lead the untitled project, as reported by Deadline. This would mark their third collaboration after the 2014 sci-fi adventure Interstellar and last year’s summer blockbuster Oppenheimer.

Nolan earned massive acclaim for his 2023 thriller historical drama and Oscar recognition with a whopping 13 nominations, out of which they bagged seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Apart from Damon and Murphy, the film’s star-studded ensemble also included Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Harnett, Gary Oldman, Mathew Modine, and others.

Based on the book American Prometheus, the film revolved around the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the lethal atomic bomb. A dedicated scientist gets caught in the nasty web of politics propagated by Former US Secretary of Commerce Lewis Strauss, played by Downey Jr.

The plot details of the upcoming untitled Universal project are kept under wraps. However, multiple sources reported that filming is expected to begin in 2025. Oppenheimer was also under the same production banner and earned the studio billions of dollars. The film grossed $328.9 million at the domestic box office and $975.6 million worldwide.

The Martian actor’s casting is yet to be confirmed but in case it does, He will be joining the prestigious list of actors who have worked with Nolan on at least three projects — which already includes Christian Bale and Murphy.

The Good Will Hunting actor’s recent work includes the thriller mystery The Instigators, where he starred opposite long-time friend Casey Affleck. He re-collaborated with his Oppenheimer co-star Murphy for an upcoming drama, Small Things Like These.

Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company, Artist Equity, produced the film starring the Peaky Blinders actor in the lead. Moreover, Variety reported that he and the Gone Girl actor will star in an upcoming Netflix thriller titled RIP.