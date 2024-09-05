TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual assault.

Megan Thee Stallion has acknowledged that she's still unsure of the exact reason that set off her feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. In an interview with Billboard that was released on Wednesday, the hip-hop artist, who earlier this year started a musical feud with the Hot Girl Summer singer, discussed her relationship with Minaj.

Megan was discussing about her unwavering backing for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president. This is when she was questioned about the possibility of reconciliation after taking jabs at Minaj on her 2024 track Hiss.

The singer said, "I still to this day don’t know what the problem is. I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

Megan's release of Hiss in January marked the start of the latest chapter in her difficult relationship with Minaj. Many people took the song to be a jab at Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Megan says at the start of the song that she wants to "get this s*** off my chest and lay it to rest," and then she starts rapping: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan's law is the name given to the US federal statute requiring the public to have access to information about registered sexual offenders. Some may interpret this as a subtle jab at Petty, a registered sexual offender who admitted guilt to trying to rape someone at the age of sixteen using force or fear.

In response to a question from Billboard in 2024 about whether she thought the song started this competitive rap energy, she said, "I would like to think that I start things. I was merely aware of what needed to be said and done. I don't know." Shortly after the release of Hiss, Minaj went on the attack on social media, revealing her diss track Big Foot, which was directed at Megan.

The entire song, which included lines like "Bad b*** she like six foot, I nickname her, Big Foot / The b**** fell off, I said, Get up on your good foot." After Minaj worked with rival Cardi B on the 2020 smash song WAP, Megan's friendship with her had already begun to erode. She and Minaj had previously collaborated on the song Hot Girl Summer in 2019.

In January 2021, Minaj unfollowed Megan on Instagram, which led a few fans to start tagging them as rivals. They were certain as months later, that Minaj had made fun of Megan in her song Seeing Green.

