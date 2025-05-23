The Devil Wears Prada 2 Steals Release Date From Avengers Doomsday, Know When Meryl Streep Starrer Will Hit Cinemas
Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 lands a new release date as the production for Avengers: Doomsday, by all means, moves at a glacial pace.
In a recent development befitting Miranda Priestly herself, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has snatched the highly sought-after top movie release date, May 1, 2026, previously claimed by Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday.
Disney's recent reshuffling of the MCU's theatrical slate left an opening for the fashion-forward sequel to strut out alone onto the summer box office stage. This comes after the Avengers movies received a new December release window.
Due to production delays, Marvel Studios has formally rescheduled Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026. Helmed by MCU veterans, the Russo Brothers, in addition to the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the movie is said to be one of Marvel's most ambitious projects to date. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been rescheduled from May 2027 to December 17, 2027.
With Marvel taking a step back from its usual May launch, Disney took over the high-profile position with the Meryl Streep-starrer. It is a much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon that earned more than USD 326 million globally. The shift provides the movie, at least for now, a sole opening date and sets it up for a blockbuster box office opening.
Streep will return in her legendary role as Miranda Priestly, with original director David Frankel, producer Wendy Finerman, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna all set to rejoin. The sequel will touch on the changing media landscape, with Miranda facing the fall of print and a new corporate threat from her erstwhile assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), who has become a player in advertising.
Though Blunt has hinted at her return, Anne Hathaway's reprisal of Andy Sachs is to remain seen. Stanley Tucci, who originated the fan-favorite character of art director Nigel, gave polite yet telling answers to queries about the shoot schedule, only adding to fan speculation. "I cannot answer that question on the grounds that it will incriminate so many people," Tucci told People.
With a coveted summer launch and the return of major pop culture icons, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is poised to shake up the box office on May 1, 2026, not fashionably late.
