Janhvi Kapoor in Cannes 2025 Deepika Padukone Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Aaradhya Cannes 2025 Suniel Shetty The Kapil Sharma Show Aditi Rao Hydari Housefull 5 Trailer Pankaj Tripathi Hera Pheri 3 Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Steals Release Date From Avengers Doomsday, Know When Meryl Streep Starrer Will Hit Cinemas

Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 lands a new release date as the production for Avengers: Doomsday, by all means, moves at a glacial pace.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on May 23, 2025 | 12:18 PM IST | 15K
CC: Getty Images
CC: Getty Images

In a recent development befitting Miranda Priestly herself, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has snatched the highly sought-after top movie release date, May 1, 2026, previously claimed by Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney's recent reshuffling of the MCU's theatrical slate left an opening for the fashion-forward sequel to strut out alone onto the summer box office stage. This comes after the Avengers movies received a new December release window.

Advertisement

Due to production delays, Marvel Studios has formally rescheduled Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026. Helmed by MCU veterans, the Russo Brothers, in addition to the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the movie is said to be one of Marvel's most ambitious projects to date. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been rescheduled from May 2027 to December 17, 2027.

With Marvel taking a step back from its usual May launch, Disney took over the high-profile position with the Meryl Streep-starrer. It is a much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon that earned more than USD 326 million globally. The shift provides the movie, at least for now, a sole opening date and sets it up for a blockbuster box office opening.

Streep will return in her legendary role as Miranda Priestly, with original director David Frankel, producer Wendy Finerman, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna all set to rejoin. The sequel will touch on the changing media landscape, with Miranda facing the fall of print and a new corporate threat from her erstwhile assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), who has become a player in advertising.

Advertisement

Though Blunt has hinted at her return, Anne Hathaway's reprisal of Andy Sachs is to remain seen. Stanley Tucci, who originated the fan-favorite character of art director Nigel, gave polite yet telling answers to queries about the shoot schedule, only adding to fan speculation. "I cannot answer that question on the grounds that it will incriminate so many people," Tucci told People.

With a coveted summer launch and the return of major pop culture icons, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is poised to shake up the box office on May 1, 2026, not fashionably late.

Which one of Meryl Streep's iconic characters is your favorite?
Pick your favorite Meryl Streep role.
Margaret Thatcher (The Iron Lady)
Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada)
Donna Sheridan (Mamma Mia!)
Loretta Durkin (Only Murders in the Building)

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Regretfully Reveals Why She Let Go of Anne Hathaway Starrer The Devil Wears Prada: 'That Was a Bad...'

About The Author
Ipshita Chakraborty
Ipshita Chakraborty
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Ipshita is an Entertainment Journalist at Pinkvilla with an M.Phil in English Literature. They speci...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles