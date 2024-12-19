Michael Fassbender Recalls Time He Had Near Death Experience Listening To THIS Pop Group: 'A Good Soundtrack...'

In a new interview, Michael Fassbender opened up about how ABBA brought him comfort during a near-death experience.

Making a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor from Assasin’s Creed recalled the time he was trapped between huge waves in a boat and was listening to ABBA. The actor also mentioned that before that incident he did not consider the Swedish pop group, but his journey to Ibiza changed it all.

“I never really liked ABBA. And then we were in Ibiza—we were actually in Formentera, and we were getting a boat from Formentera to Ibiza,” Michael Fassbender stated.

He then added that after having lunch, he and his group of friends were headed back, but the weather had gotten stormy. Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Michael Fassbender added that going back to the shore was not an option, as the group had “already taken our little tender boat out to the main boat where we were going to go back to Ibiza."

While the group was in the waters, the storm got even worse, with the plates flying because of which the actor and others in the boat had to “lock stuff down.”

Fassbender, however, recalled he heard ABBA being played on the boat while he was hanging on to it. “I finally understood ABBA,” the German-Irish actor stated.

Further having a laugh on the show, Fassbender mentioned that a person is always safe with ABBA.

The film star then even went on to add that back then, he first thought if this was the time everyone was going to die, ABBA’s track happens to be “This is a good soundtrack to die to.”

Michael Fassbender is at present starring in the Paramount+/Showtime series The Agency. The series talks about a CIA agent who is ordered to look after the London Station; however, his past comes haunting him.

