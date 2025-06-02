Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville Reunite One Last Time in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Trailer

Downton Abbey is set to say goodbye to its fans after the third installment of the franchise. The trailer for the Simon Curtis directorial has been dropped, and it shows Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, and Michelle Dockery reunite on the screens for the last time. Set against the Yorkshire Estate, the movie will bring back the charm of the 1930s.

As per the teaser, the third Downton Abbey movie will follow the story of Lady Mary, portrayed by Dockery, who tries to fit into the high society of London. Apart from the Crawleys waving their final goodbyes to the audience, the movie will also mark the conclusion to the franchise that has been running for the past 15 years.

Plot, Cast and Crew of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads that the movie "follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s.” It further states, "As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter."

Meanwhile, the viewers will get to see other familiar faces joining the cast members. Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Penelope Wilton, Paul Giamatti and Dominic West will star alongside the newcomers, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Moreover, a sneak peek of the new movie was first screened at the CinemaCon in April this year.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will hit theaters on September 12.

