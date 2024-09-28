'Lucky to Have Known Such A Maverick': Maggie Smith's Costars Honor The Late Actress Online Amid Her Passing at 89

Maggie Smith died at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27. The unfortunate news of the actress passing away was announced by her sons, who revealed that Smith died in the hospital surrounded by her family. As the news surfaced online, Smith’s fans and well-wishers paid tribute to the Harry Potter actress. Moreover, her co-stars and friends from the industry also mourned the loss of the legendary actress.

As for the statement dropped by the family members of Smith, it revealed, "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

It further stated, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith’s Downton Abbey co-stars, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Boneville, and Paul Giamatti paid their respects to the late actress. The list was also joined by Whoopi Goldberg, who called the Hollywood star a “great woman.”

ALSO READ: Remembering 10 Most Memorable Professor McGonagall Moments In Harry Potter Franchise As Maggie Smith Passes Away; See Here

Michelle Dockery shared a statement with the People Magazine, where she mentioned, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family." Dockery played the role of Lady Mary Crawley alongside the late actress.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Boneville, who portrayed the role of Robert Crawley, alongside the veteran star, revealed about Smith, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent." In his statement to the entertainment portal, the actor further stated, "She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

As for Giamatti, the actor mentioned that he woke up to the news of the actress passing away and was devastated. Giamatti revealed to the magazine that Smith was a genuine and delightful person to have around.

Whoopi Goldberg, too, sent out her tributes to the late actress on her social media platform. Goldberg and Smith appeared together in Sister Act, and had been on good terms ever since. The actress wrote on her Instagram account, "Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress.”

Advertisement

She further added, "I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family… RIP.”

Maggie Smith is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Fame Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away; Oscar Winning Actress Was 89