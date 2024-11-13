Mila Kunis Reveals Her Kids’ Favorite Celebrity From The Hollywood Industry; Find Out

Mila Kunis opens up about her kids’ favorite celebrity from the Hollywood industry. The actress who shares her two kids with husband and actor revealed to Gwyneth Paltrow that her children seem to be fans of Glenn Close, with whom Kunis is currently working on a project.

The Friends with Benefits actress revealed that she had recently travelled to London to shoot for her new film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystey, alongside Close, and that she stays nearby. As the actress’ kids often interact with the actress, they seem to like her a little more than the other celebrities.

During her appearance on the Goop podcast, That 70’s Show star shared that her daughter went to knock on Glenn’s door and asked her if she was interested in playing with her.

Elaborating the incident, Kunis said, "And what ended up happening was they would knock on her door and be like, 'Glenn, do you wanna come out and play?' I swear to God."

She further explained, "Because she was like the sweet lady across the street that would go on walks with them with her dog. And they were like, 'We're gonna go ask Glenn if she wants to come and walk with us. I was like, 'That's sweet.' I thought that was really sweet.”

The mom of two went on to reveal that it has become a surreal experience for them, but it is what her kids’ lives have become.

Meanwhile, Ashton and Mila were recently snapped with their kids as the family of four watched the game of Indiana Fever in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star was clicked sitting at the seats available near the courtside and also went ahead to meet Caitlyn Clark and congratulated her over the win.

Kucher was seen sporting a jersey from the University of Lowe as he screaming and cheered for Clark. He paired his outfit with a blue cap and sneakers.

As for Kunis and the kids, they donned sweatshirts, and as the actress left her hair open, her daughter was seen enjoying the games while his son too sat in anticipation over which team would win.

