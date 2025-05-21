EXCLUSIVE: Raid 2 actor Amit Sial says Babil Khan is burdened by his late father Irrfan Khan's legacy; here's why

2025 has been an eventful year for Amit Sial as he gave memorable performances in two major films, Kesari Chapter 2 and Raid 2. During an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, Amit opened up about his Qala co-actor Babil Khan's viral video in which he was seen crying. The actor said Babil is burdened by his late father Irrfan Khan's legacy.

Talking about his personal experience with Babil Khan, Amit Sial said he is a "very sweet, talented, and well-educated kid" who wants to make it big in life. The actor said that Babil is burdened by the legacy of his dad, Irrfan Khan.

"Aisi legacy ke hamare beech mein nahi hain Irrfan bhai, main literally kabhi kabhi bhayankar miss karne lag jaata hu, kuch kaam dekh liya ye kar liya, is type ki chaap chorhne wali legacy (A legacy like that sometimes even I terribly miss Irrfan Khan after watching his work)," he said.

Sial further emphasized the loneliness Babil must be going through in his father's absence and how his ambitions must be taking a toll on his health. Reflecting on his personal experiences, the actor said that even he felt lost until 30.

"Woh to thank god us time pe social media aur ye sab nahi hota tha, varna main isse zaada videos daal chuka hota ab tak (Thank God, there was no social media in that time, else I would have posted more videos than him)," he said while mentioning one should avoid unnecessary analysis of someone's life.

Amit Sial has been working in the Hindi film industry for decades and has carved his niche by playing some of the most interesting characters in theatrical films and OTT shows. Some of the most notable characters of his life are Lallan Sudheer in Raid and Raid 2, Tirath Singh in Kesari Chapter 2, IPS Ram Sharan Maurya in Mirzapur, and more.

