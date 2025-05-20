Is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Star Tom Cruise Eyeing a Movie With Sinners Star Michael B Jordan?

What if we told you, there is a chance of Tom Cruise sharing screen with Michael B. Jordan? The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star recently shed light on the possibility, showing interest in the actor and praising his work in Sinners.

It is not new to the fans of Edge of Tomorrow actor to know that he is always on the lookout for a new talent, and it seems Michael B. Jordan might be the one he is eyeing next. During the New York City premiere on Sunday, May 18, of the thrilling outing, Cruise went on to call it a "wonderful" experience to meet Jordan during the London premiere.

It is crucial to know that Tom Cruise had even appreciated the work of Ryan Coogler and Jordan on his Instagram. "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" the actor star wrote.

Meanwhile, talking to Extra during the New York premiere of his latest entry, the Eyes Wide Shut actor stated that he happens to be a huge fan of what Jordan and Ryan Coogler did together. Calling Sinners a great film, he even recommended that all his fans watch it.

“He’s enormously talented, very charismatic, a great actor. I look forward to… I’d love to make a movie with him,” added the War of the Worlds actor.

Michael B. Jordan and Tom Cruise were seen embracing each other and posing for a few pictures together during the Mission: Impossible red carpet in London.

Sinners is directed by Coogler, who has also worked with Jordan on Marvel Studios’ Black Panther entries. The movie also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, and more.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning happens to be the last entry in the spy franchise. It stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and other great actors.

