Padakkalam Kerala Box Office Day 13: Supernatural comedy drama holds well; adds Rs 40 lakh on Tuesday

Padakkalam, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and others, is doing well at the box office. The movie is performing better than Sarkeet but remains behind Prince & Family. Debuted with Rs 35 lakh on its opening day, the film wrapped its first weekend at Rs 2 crore gross and first week at Rs 3.95 crore. It added another Rs 2.25 crore to the tally, taking the 11-day cume to Rs 6.20 crore.

Advertisement

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 13 (2nd Tuesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 7.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Based on its trends, Padakkalam is expected to gross over Rs 10 crore to Rs 13 crore in its lifetime and end up being an average affair. The movie is facing a significant dent from the blockbuster wave of Thudarum. It will face new competition from Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta from this weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Padakkalam is as follows:

Day Padakkalam 1 Rs 35 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 55 lakh 4 Rs 80 lakh 5 Rs 45 lakh 6 Rs 50 lakh 7 Rs 45 lakh 8 Rs 55 lakh 9 Rs 55 lakh 10 Rs 80 lakh 11 Rs 1.05 crore 12 Rs 45 lakh 13 Rs 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs 7.20 crore

Padakkalam in cinemas

Padakkalam is playing at the cinemas nearby. You can grab your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers falls short of Brave New World’s 3-week total; comparison inside