Tom Cruise Bids Farewell to Mission: Impossible at 2025 Cannes Film Festival: ‘Grateful to Entertain…’

Tom Cruise is on his last mission to save the world from a grave threat in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Meanwhile, the actor also had a big time at the Cannes Film Festival, where the final act in the spy franchise was premiered.

Taking to social media, the actor from Eyes Wide Shut uploaded a few engaging photos that showed him attracting all the eyes at one of the most appreciated film festivals. In the Instagram post, Tom Cruise also expressed how he felt at the Cannes Film Festival and how he had been working tirelessly on the highly acclaimed and globally loved film franchise.

In the first picture of the carousel that Tom Cruise had uploaded on his personal social media account, the actor from American Made can be seen waving at the camera and the present crowd.

Cruise is seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt inside and wearing black shades to look just perfect. In the next pictures, a hall full of attendees can be seen as the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning stood on the stage.

Further in the carousel, the actors Haley Atwell and Greg Tarzan Davis are seen clapping as Tom Cruise has an intriguing expression on his face. The other pictures happen to be black and white, with the actor from Top Gun: Maverick clapping for his co-stars, Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

“To be here at the Cannes Film Festival, having these moments with audiences, is truly special. I am grateful to have been able to entertain you for the last 30 years with this franchise,” Cruise wrote in the caption of the post.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is the last spy movie in the long-running and ever-loved spy franchise and will be out in theaters on May 17, 2025. The outing happens to be a sequel to the 2023 film, Mission: Impossible—The Dead Reckoning Part 1.

