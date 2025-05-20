Justin Baldoni Feels Stressed Due to Financial and Emotional Weight of It Ends With Us Lawsuit Against Blake Lively: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual harassment.

Justin Baldoni is leaning on his family and faith as he waits for his legal battle with actress Blake Lively to begin in March 2026. The It Ends with Us star, 41, and his wife Emily Baldoni are relying on a "tight circle of loyal friends" for support, a family friend of the actor-director told People.

"The lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them, but their marriage is solid and they are actually closer than ever," the outlet quoted the source as saying. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and share two children, Maiya and Maxwell.

"March still feels very far away," said the friend. "He's certainly feeling the financial and emotional weight of his legal fight."

The legal conflict began in December 2024, when Lively filed a s*xual harassment complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct during the film's production and alleging a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni denied the allegations and responded in January with a USD 400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, citing extortion and defamation.

Taylor Swift, a close friend of Lively, has also been dragged into the controversy. In some text messages attached to the lawsuit, Lively mentioned Swift and compared her to Danyerys' dragons. Baldoni claims that Lively used his A-list friends to influence his decisions and dictate the script of the Netflix film.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Baldoni remains optimistic. "He's a very positive guy and believes things will work out for the best," the source said.

Another friend told the outlet, "He's been spending time with his wife, family, and close friends as much as ever. He's always had a small circle close to him, and that hasn't changed."

Meanwhile, a Hollywood source recently revealed that Baldoni is very confident about his legal team and isn't worried about his career or finances amid the fallout.

Lively has made several public appearances since filing her lawsuit, including attending the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary taping and the TIME100 gala.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

