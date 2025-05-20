Hailey Bieber Reveals She Hated Herself After Giving Birth to Jack Blues, Opens Up About Intense Postpartum Body Dysmorphia

Hailey Bieber has revealed the challenges she faced after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber. In an interview, the model and Rhode founder revealed that she experienced severe postpartum body dysmorphia and dealt with self-hatred like she had never done before.

"Motherhood brings you to the edge," Hailey admitted. Despite working hard on her mental health by getting a new therapist, taking placenta pills to prevent postpartum depression, and staying on prenatal vitamins, she struggled with the massive hormonal shifts and emotional toll of new motherhood.

She revealed that she didn't recognise her body anymore and confessed to dealing with disturbing levels of self-criticism, often searching for online comments to validate her negative feelings. "Every day I had to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby," she told Vogue.

"You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

Despite always having a good relationship with her body and fitness before giving birth, she struggled to lose the last 15 pounds. She worked closely with fitness experts to rebuild her strength and lose weight. She also convinced herself that just like her emotional self, her physical self will never be exactly the same.

"When people talk about 'bouncing back'—back where?" she said in the interview. "My hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before... It's not the same body as it was before. You change head to toe."

Eventually, Hailey began to accept the changes and focus on growth. She added that she now feels stronger than ever. "I like who I am so much more than I ever have," she shared.

Becoming a mother has also brought her a sense of confidence and clarity. "You really start to give less of a f*ck about so many things... He [Jack] is my priority. He is the most important thing to me."

Hailey also praised her husband, Justin Bieber, for being a natural and supportive father, adding that motherhood has proven to be the biggest teacher in her relationship. "You see your partner so differently," she said.

