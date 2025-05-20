Cassie Ventura's Mom Reveals Diddy Threatened to Release S*x Tapes, Demanded 20,000 USD in Explosive Testimony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse, racketeering, and violence.

Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, testified against Sean Diddy Combs amid the rapper’s ongoing federal trial in the s*x trafficking case. Ventura revealed that Diddy Combs had threatened her to release the s*x tapes.

Advertisement

Moreover, she shared that the father of seven had demanded 20,000 USD in exchange for the video, which included her daughter. The court revisited the emails that Cassie received from Combs when she was dating Kid Cudi.

While taking the stand at the federal court, Cassie’s mother shared, “I was physically sick. I did not understand it; the s*x tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter.” She further claimed, “We took a home equity loan, and that was the only way we could get the money.”

Regina revealed to the judge and the jury that she took the pictures of her bruised daughter in 2011 so that she could have the proof of the rapper allegedly beating her daughter. While addressing the jurors, she said, “She was bruised, and I wanted to make sure we memorialize it.” The defense attorneys did not cross-examine Regina Ventura.

Apart from trafficking, Diddy Combs is also facing charges of racketeering and transportation to engage in pro*titution.

Advertisement

Further in the trial, Cassie took the stand for the third time and reflected on the incidents that took place in 2012, while she was dating Kid Cudi. The heavily pregnant entertainer shared that her former partner’s car would have been blown up before his vehicle was set on fire in 2012.

Meanwhile, in the previous testimonies, Ventura also spoke about the infamous video that surfaced on the internet back in 2016. In the clip, Cassie was seen being dragged and kicked by Diddy Combs, whom she was dating at the time.

Diddy Combs was arrested in late 2024, after a raid was conducted in his mansions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Cassie Ventura Threatened to Kill Man Over Alleged ‘Freak Off’ Video, Jury Hears in Diddy Trial